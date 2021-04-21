JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

