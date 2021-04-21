Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Professional were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFHD. State Street Corp raised its stake in Professional by 22.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Professional by 88.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Professional by 232.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Professional by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Professional by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Professional alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Professional stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Professional Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Professional Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.