Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.89 and last traded at $33.89. Approximately 3,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 726,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

