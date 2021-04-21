Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,845 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,517,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Devon Energy by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,634 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.34.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

