Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OYST. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OYST opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.38. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

