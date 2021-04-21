RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) were down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 154,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $513.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

