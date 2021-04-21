Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In related news, EVP Angela Harper sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $66,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $49,878.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,857.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,497 shares of company stock worth $2,493,102. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

