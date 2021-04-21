JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.82 Million Stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,860,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NGM stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

