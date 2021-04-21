Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 135.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.99% of Aegion worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegion by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEGN opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. Aegion Co. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

