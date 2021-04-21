Frederic Chereau Sells 7,542 Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $43,215.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $180.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

LOGC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,466,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

