Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CFO Sells $94,975.00 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $94,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Melanie Marein-Efron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -440.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

