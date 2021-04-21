PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.20

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 16157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.04 million and a P/E ratio of -21.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.37.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is -33.78%.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks purchased 79,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$224,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,735,600 shares in the company, valued at C$13,307,036. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown purchased 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,817.30. Insiders bought 123,700 shares of company stock worth $352,641 over the last three months.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

