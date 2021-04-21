Christopher M. Lal Sells 640 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.70, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

