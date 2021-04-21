Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $22.52

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.52, but opened at $21.87. Merus shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRUS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $841.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,174,180 shares of company stock worth $28,464,455. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 94.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter worth $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

