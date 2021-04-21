Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, March 15th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $1.3908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

