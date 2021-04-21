Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.