Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apr 21st, 2021


JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

