ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AAVMY opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

