Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

