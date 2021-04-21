Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $132,376,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.11.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.02 and a 200 day moving average of $160.77.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

