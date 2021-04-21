Truist Financial Corp Makes New $645,000 Investment in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,936 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

IART opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $698,759,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

