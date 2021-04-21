ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,774,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,986,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,874 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

