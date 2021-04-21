Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Shares of RL opened at $119.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -95.55, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $129.74.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

