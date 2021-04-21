Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,425 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,000 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $21,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 547,852 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,351,000 after acquiring an additional 390,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $11,354,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.