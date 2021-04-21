Wintrust Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 834 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,245% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

WTFC opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

