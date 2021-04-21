Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $30.77

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.77, but opened at $29.61. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 482 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

