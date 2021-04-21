Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70.

NYSE:HMN opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,144 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $24,397,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

