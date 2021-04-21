MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $69.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $136.51 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.