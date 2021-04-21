MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $69.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.