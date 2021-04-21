Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $270.07 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

