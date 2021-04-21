PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPD. Citigroup cut PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Truist cut PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair cut PPD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. PPD has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion and a PE ratio of 308.60.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. PPD’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $820,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PPD by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

