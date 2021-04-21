Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Sells $192,975.12 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RPTX opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.