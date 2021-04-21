Johan Deblaere Sells 3,000 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $859,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at $14,727,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johan Deblaere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $288.60 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $165.71 and a one year high of $288.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

