29,600 Shares in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of UBX opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $268.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

