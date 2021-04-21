Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $221,980.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $221,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,302,102.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,571,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,431,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.