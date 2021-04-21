Syndax Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,487 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,585% compared to the average volume of 207 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,008,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $647.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

