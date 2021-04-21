Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telesites from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS:TSSLF opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Telesites has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

