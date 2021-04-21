Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of WBS opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

