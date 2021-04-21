Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

FRA:WAF opened at €140.65 ($165.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €138.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €122.38. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

