Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIDE. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $18,075.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $272,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $272,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

