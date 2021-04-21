Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 11,931 Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of Aziyo Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,564,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of AZYO opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

