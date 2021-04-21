Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.31% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after buying an additional 151,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 179,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

