Morgan Stanley Acquires 134,554 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

