Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,541 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADMS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In related news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos bought 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,808 shares of company stock valued at $72,199 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $157.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.