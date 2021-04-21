12,788 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABR opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.06%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.