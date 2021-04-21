Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 15,807 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 139.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.20 million, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

