AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $80.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

