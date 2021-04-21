James Bozzini Sells 14,666 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 14,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,781,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Bozzini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, James Bozzini sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.09, for a total value of $1,530,540.00.

Workday stock opened at $249.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.94. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Workday by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

