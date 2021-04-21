Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

