ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 7,500 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target (up previously from GBX 6,800 ($88.84)) on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,011.93 ($78.55).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 5,172 ($67.57) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,525.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,020.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.11.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.