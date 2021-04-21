Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hilltop stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Hilltop by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2,505.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 82,229 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hilltop by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

