ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

